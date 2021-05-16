Woman Makes Video Diary About Her Four Day Battle With Huntsman Spider Trapped In Her Car

Candii Banks/YouTube

An Australian woman made a video diary about her four-day battle of trying to get a huntsman spider out of her car.

In the YouTube video shared by Candii Banks, she tells her thousands of subscribers how while she was driving one day, a huntsman spider casually walked across her dashboard.

While this would have caused many people to freak out, Candii appeared reasonably unfazed by the large spider being in her car and later processed to document her attempts of getting it out.

Candii Banks/YouTube

Candii explains that the spider eventually disappeared into the grills of her air conditioning and proceeded to attempt to blow him out. The tactic appears to work and Candii goes on to scoop up the spider with her hand and pops it outside her car.

This wasn’t the end of the saga, however, as the spider makes a comeback the following day. The moment was documented on Candii’s dashcam where the huntsman can be seen tootling across her bonnet.

By means of the miracle, the spider gets back inside the car leaving Candii stumped as to how it managed to do so.

Candii Banks/YouTube

Not appearing to budge anytime soon, Candii goes on to arm herself with a spider catcher to catch the little blighter in the act.

After several attempts, she catches the huntsman and pulls over to drop the large spider on the side of the highway for it to live its best life away from her car.

Many of the encounters between Candii and the spider occurred while she was driving, and how she didn’t crash – I’ll never know.

See the full video here:

One person joked in the comments section of the video, ‘The car would be a pool of molten metal the first time I saw any sign of that spider,’ while someone else wrote, ‘Only in Australia.’

If you were planning on visiting Australia anytime soon, make sure to pack a spider catcher.