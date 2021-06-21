Woman Perfectly Recreates The ‘Grand Theft Auto Walk’ And People Are Baffled

@gtamillionnata/TikTok

A woman from Russia has perfectly recreated the instantly recognisable ‘Grand Theft Auto walk’, and her TikTok followers have been left completely baffled.

For those who need a reminder, the ‘Grand Theft Auto walk’ refers to the distinct way playable characters move around within the universe of the iconic criminal underworld game. Limbs moving in an exaggerated fashion, with the odd sharp body jerk.

Advert 10

It’s fair to say @gtamillionnata absolutely nails it, from the silly little elbows and knees run to the side-to-side sway of her hips. I particularly enjoy the bang on jogging on the spot move when she comes up against an obstacle.

Check it out below:

Loading…

Fans from all over the world enjoy watching @gtamillionnata’s videos, which really do at first glance look like real gameplay scenes from Grand Theft Auto.

Advert 10

One such video, which has been viewed more than 21.4 million times at the time of writing, sees @gtamillionnata walking about in her distinctive style between some parked motorbikes, much to the amusement of a group of onlookers.

Have a watch for yourself below:

Loading…

Those in the comment section have been greatly impressed by @gtamillionnata’s confidence, with the TikToker appearing to be completely unfazed by the surprised looks she inevitably attracts.

Advert 10

One person commented:

This is amazing. I’m more amazed by the confidence.

Another laughed:

Imagine all people walking like this.

Advert 10

You can find out more about @gtamillionnata and her impressive – and very niche – talent here