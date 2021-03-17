Woman Perfectly Tears Apart Man’s Misogynistic ‘Analogy’ On Sexual Assault
A woman on TikTok has perfectly torn apart a man’s misogynistic ‘analogy’ on sexual assault, in a video that has been widely viewed.
In this video, Rachel Suwadi took down a dreadful TikTok that she happened to stumble across, where a man with a ‘self-proclaimed brilliant metaphor’ about ‘how women dress and the correlation with sexual assault’.
The man in question described the world ‘as an ocean’, going on to remark that ‘inside that ocean there’s dolphins and sharks’. The sharks in this instance being the sexual predators.
Check it out Rachel’s response below:
@notyourquirkyblackfriendLast time I checked there were more protections and regulations against shark attacks than there are for sexual assault as well. Anyhoo…♬ original sound – Rachel Suwadi
He continued:
If you throw blood into the water, of course the dolphins aren’t going to react. But the sharks will because they have urges.
When women are half dressed, they attract shark-like men who have to satisfy sexual urges. Right? So you can’t blame the shark. You have to blame yourself.
Rachel took issue with this disturbing and completely inaccurate analogy, stating:
Let’s just sit in the fact that you categorized men by aggression which feeds into toxic masculinity. Let’s also ignore all the literature and academic works that cite rape as a power move and not based on sex.
And let’s just say you’re right. What about men who are raped? Were their Jordans too tight? Were their basketball shorts too saggy?
What about children who are raped? Were their overalls showing too much? Does your ocean still work?
Many of Rachel’s followers have praised the way she was able to dismantle this baseless and offensive analogy, with one person writing:
Saying men ‘can’t help it’ is absurd. That indicates they’re so uncontrollable they shouldn’t be able to hold jobs, be fathers or function in any way.
Another said:
It’s never actually the clothes. I was three years old. Nothing I could have been wearing at three ever would have meant I was asking for it.
As per BBC News, back in 2018 an exhibition of clothing items worn by rape victims was displayed in Brussels, with the aim of dispelling the dangerous myth that what a person wears is a factor in rape cases.
Items of clothing displayed included tracksuit bottoms, pyjamas, dresses and even a children’s My Little Pony top.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
Topics: Viral, Sexual Assault, TikTok
CreditsRachel Suwadi/TikTok and 1 other
Rachel Suwadi/TikTok
BBC News