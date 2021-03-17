Woman Perfectly Tears Apart Man’s Misogynistic ‘Analogy’ On Sexual Assault

Let’s just sit in the fact that you categorized men by aggression which feeds into toxic masculinity. Let’s also ignore all the literature and academic works that cite rape as a power move and not based on sex.

And let’s just say you’re right. What about men who are raped? Were their Jordans too tight? Were their basketball shorts too saggy?

What about children who are raped? Were their overalls showing too much? Does your ocean still work?