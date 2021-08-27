Woman Quits Job To Become Full-Time Dumpster Diver Earning Over $1000 Per Week

@dumpsterdivingmama/TikTok

A mum of four just ditched her job to become a full-time dumpster truck diver and she earns a whopping $1,000 a week.

In 2020, Tiffany She’ree left her job as a canteen server after realising she could earn a considerably greater amount of money by selling items that had been thrown away in the trash at garage sales.

Advert 10

The 32 year old has gained over two million followers on TikTok due to her money-saving endeavours, having been diving into dumpsters for the past several years.

The Texas TikToker, who goes by the name of @dumpsterdivingmama on the site, has used the platform to share her new career with intrigued followers.

The mum first started diving into dumpsters in 2017, according to New York Post, where she found makeup and skincare products amounting to over $1,200. Since her first discovery, the mum and her husband Daniel Roach, 38, have gone on garbage hunts together.

Advert 10

The dumpster dives have been successful in providing them with most of the furniture now in their home, and it even helps pay their bills when they resell items found in the trash.

Loading…

She’ree’s TikTok videos give followers an insight into her dives, which have occurred in places such as Bath and Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and Staples. She even once managed to find a $750 coffee machine from Bed Bath and Beyond.

She said:

Advert 10

I’d never heard of or thought about dumpster diving before I randomly saw a video on YouTube of these girls dumpster diving. When I saw the haul they came back with I knew I had to try it for myself.

The mum goes on to note how she has found all sorts of items ranging from bedsheets to pet products and other ‘little odds and ends’.

While some have found her lifestyle controversial, comparing the dives to stealing, She’ree‘s money-making missions are actually legal in the US, according to the Daily Mail.

However, TikTok has ended up removing some of her videos, stating reasons such as ‘illegal activities and unregulated goods’.

Advert 10

She’ree has countered such claims, however, pointing out the wastage that would have occurred if she hadn’t rescued the items before they were driven off to landfill sites.

She says she is ‘happy’ to be saving items from landfills and sees the diving as her doing her bit ‘to help the environment and keep the planet clean’.