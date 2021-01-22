Sleepwalker Records The Really Bizarre Things She Does While Sleepwalking @celinaspookyboo/TikTok

A woman from the US has documented the extremely bizarre things she does while sleepwalking, including ‘feeding’ the snow outside her house and rearranging household objects.

In one hilarious TikTok she picks up a Baby Yoda toy and starts waving it frantically in the air. Her dog, clearly concerned by her behaviour, starts barking up at her. Later in the same video, she sits down at her dining table and stares into space for a total of 17 minutes.

Advert 10

One video, which has gone viral, sees her run across her living room making strange noises before disappearing into the kitchen. She returns shortly with her arms full of cans of drinks, which she takes outside.

In a bizarre turn of events, she starts throwing the cans onto her front lawn, as if feeding some imaginary creature. Clearly ecstatic with herself, she runs back inside to grab more provisions to feed her lawn. ‘It’s like a moose knuckle,’ she is heard saying.

Advert 10

Yep, we don’t know what that means either.

Though her weird behaviour goes unnoticed at first, soon a man walks by, clearly confused by her behaviour. He briefly stops a number of times to try to understand what she is doing, before going on his way.

‘Imagine seeing someone laughing and throwing soda at the lawn while you’re walking at night,’ one user commented.

Advert 10

Another said: ‘Oh please let this man see this video. I guarantee he needs closure, otherwise, he’s still sitting at home wondering what the hell was going on.’

The woman, who is known as Celinaspookyboo on TikTok, told her 7.7 million followers that she believes her sleepwalking episodes are triggered by cheese, chocolate and stress.

They have become such a regular occurrence, that she now has cameras dotted around her apartment and regularly shares videos of her night walking adventures with her followers.

Advert 10

In another video, she reveals that her brother, Joel, also sleepwalks a lot. In the TikTok, which has received more than 12 million views, the pair say they are going to eat a whole load of cheese before bed and record its effects.

The footage, taken from the middle of the night, shows the woman sitting at the dining table staring into space. Her brother walks over, looking in a completely different direction and offers his dressing gown to the air.

Advert 10

‘I’d like to return this sweater, please?’ he says. He then starts dancing… to no music.

Sleepwalking, also known as somnambulism is classified as a sleep disorder which has been documented to be triggered by stress.