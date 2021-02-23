Woman Regrets Pre-Coronavirus Decision To Get ‘Refuse To Wear A Mask’ Tattoo

wakaflockafloccar/TikTok

A woman who got a tattoo that says ‘refuse to wear a mask’ just weeks before the global pandemic was declared has joked about her misfortune.

In a new TikTok trend, users are being asked to share the stories of the dumbest tattoos they have ever gotten.

One user named Leah, who goes by the name wakaflockafloccar, stepped up to the challenge in a recent video that has been watched more than 900,000 times.

‘I won this. I got this tattoo, I’ve wanted it for a couple of years. It basically means being true to yourself and real and not pretending to be something you’re not,’ she says, before standing up to lift up the sleeve of her sweatshirt.

‘I got this March 4, 2020. It says: ‘courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask’,’ she says with a sheepish smile before taking a seat.

While her decision to get the tattoo had all the right intentions, it could raise a few eyebrows in the context of a global pandemic that has made mask-wearing mandatory in many public spaces across the globe.

Both the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that the general public should be using face masks as a part of their everyday life to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

wakaflockafloccar/TikTok

Since the outbreak, Leah has stuck to wearing long-sleeved clothing to cover her tattoo.

One user, like the rest of us, was keen to know how the tattoo has affected Leah’s life over the last year.

‘Are you going to get it removed? Do people think you’re an anti-masker? Are you embarrassed by it? I need to know,’ the person asked.

Thankfully, it seems Leah is handling her decision with a positive attitude.

wakaflockafloccar/TikTok

‘I wore long sleeves all last year so no one would see it. But I don’t think I’ll get it removed/covered up. It makes for a good story,’ she said.

The video, which quickly went viral, has left many amused particularly because of the date she got the ink.

‘March 2020, That didn’t just age bad, that curdled faster than milk in the summer sun,’ one person said.

Another joked, ‘I’m so sorry that the context of your tattoo literally changed overnight after you got it.’ she said.

One user offered her some well-meaning advice: ‘Well you have a great attitude about it. May I suggest adding a line? ‘Hindsight is 2020′.’