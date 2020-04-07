Woman Responds To People Who Judge Age Gap Between Her And Older Partner On TikTok
A woman who uses TikTok to poke fun at her age-gap relationship has amassed over 10 million views by sharing silly, self-deprecating videos that see her play act as a stereotypical ‘gold digger’.
It all began in November 2018, when 54-year-old entrepreneur and Sillybandz owner, Robert Croak, from Ohio, began following 27-year-old Sophia Spallino on Instagram.
The Louisiana based social media influencer was surprised by the follow and decided to message him. Within just a few days of messaging back and forth, sparks began to fly and the pair ended up FaceTiming each other every day for a month.
After deciding to meet in person, Sophia flew over 1,100 miles for their first ever date. They have since fallen head over heels, and now have plans to get married and start a family.
Sophia decided to share their love with her 26,500 Instagram followers who have been supportive of their romance.
At first, Sophia didn’t see the appeal of TikTok, which she saw as being ‘for kids’. However, in October 2019, Robert encouraged her to set up a TikTok profile where she could share ‘silly’ videos to increase their following.
The couple have since joined forces for various daft videos, with Sophia sometimes taking on the persona of a ‘gold digger’ who ‘snatches a rich man’.
Sophia now has more than 84,000 followers, having received 1.6 million likes and over 10 million views. Her TikTok popularity has reportedly proved to be a huge boost to their Sillybandz business, a bracelet band.
Sophia said:
About six months ago, I was afraid of TikTok. Even as a 27-year-old, I felt the app was for kids and I could never gain momentum on it.
But Robert encouraged me, as he always does, and said, ‘This app was made for your personality. Show the world your silly side, the stuff your Instagram fans don’t see, the part only I see – and everyone will love it’.
I really didn’t want to waste time learning how to use the app with editing music, text, and transitions, etc. if I was only going to fail.
He pressed again, ‘Really, just treat it like a job for a couple of days. Go in that room, focus on having fun and come out when you get to 10K. I believe in you’.
Over the next couple days, I spent a little less time helping him with all of his branding projects (my ‘real job’) and devoted eight hours a day to learning the app and making videos.
Now I am six months in and have over eighty-thousand followers — follow me @SophiaSpallino. To me, it’s so fun because I can just be truly ridiculous and play with my shadow side.
Sophie continued:
On Instagram, I share a lot of personal development and spirituality posts, as well as vlogging our age gap love in the stories. But on TikTok, that’s where the party is at because we make a fool of ourselves and jokes about our age gap.
One of my TikTok personas is the iconic ‘gold digger’ who snatched the rich ‘Sillybandz man’. Yep, Robert is the inventor of Sillybandz, and the teens on TikTok love them.
Because of Tiktok, Sillybandz is making a huge comeback with millions of views on the @SillybandzOnline account that I manage.
Playing this acting role is so fun, but I always try to share that it’s not our reality; we aren’t in a ‘sugar relationship’.
We work together and are building the rest of this empire together as a team. I am not a dumb hoe, but I love pretending to be one on TikTok.
Since the outbreak began, Sophia believes her TikTok videos help provide some much-needed ‘comedic relief’ for those needing a break from the news cycle.
According to Sophia:
During this dark time our world with COVID 19 and fear consuming the media, I hope to bring some comedic relief through the TikTok app and inspiration through my show, Enlightened the Podcast or my Instagram @SophiaSpallino.
Robert has so much fun making TikTok skits with me. Our favourite ones are voice-overs with children’s voices where he acts like a parent trying to coax me into calming down or giving me directions.
It’s just hilarious to play on the ‘He’s too old for you’, and ‘You must have daddy-issues’ comments. I am definitely struggling emotionally with all that our society is going through; but when I get sad, we break out the phone and make TikToks, then end up laughing our butts off in the process.
Because of my account’s rapid growth and over ten million views, a lot of the girls that follow me follow Robert’s Instagram account @RobertCroakOffical as well, where he shares financial tips of the day.
She added:
I am just so blessed that I found a man who loves creating silly skits, something I have loved doing since I was a little girl.
Creating content for our brand is work but creating content for our personal accounts has become our hobby that we love and turn to when we are ‘quarantine-bored’.
Robert and I hope and pray that there can be an end to all this Corona-pain in our world, but until then, I hope I can at least make you smile with our TikToks.
All the best of luck to Sophia and Robert as they continue to keep fans laughing at this difficult time.
