Woman Responds To People Who Judge Age Gap Between Her And Older Partner On TikTok

About six months ago, I was afraid of TikTok. Even as a 27-year-old, I felt the app was for kids and I could never gain momentum on it.

But Robert encouraged me, as he always does, and said, ‘This app was made for your personality. Show the world your silly side, the stuff your Instagram fans don’t see, the part only I see – and everyone will love it’.

I really didn’t want to waste time learning how to use the app with editing music, text, and transitions, etc. if I was only going to fail.

He pressed again, ‘Really, just treat it like a job for a couple of days. Go in that room, focus on having fun and come out when you get to 10K. I believe in you’.

Over the next couple days, I spent a little less time helping him with all of his branding projects (my ‘real job’) and devoted eight hours a day to learning the app and making videos.

Now I am six months in and have over eighty-thousand followers — follow me @SophiaSpallino. To me, it’s so fun because I can just be truly ridiculous and play with my shadow side.