Woman Reveals Bizarre Voicemails After Being Stood Up On First Date

@masonmount/TikTok/Pixabay

A woman has taken to TikTok to share a series of disturbing voicemails from a date that stood her up.

Dallas radio host, Mason, recently uploaded a TikTok video in which she explains she had a first date planned for last Friday night. However, after waiting for her date for over 30 minutes at a restaurant, she realised she’d been stood up.

The initial TikTok, which now has more than five million views, recalls that the man who stood the radio host up later called to explain his actions, saying his father was in the hospital.

He then called again to say that was a lie and then proceeded to leave her an increasingly alarming series of voicemails.

Watch part one below:

With each voicemail the man leaves, he clearly gets angrier and angrier, eventually demanding that Mason doesn’t put the voicemails on TikTok – even threatening legal action.

When listening to the voicemail from the man who says, ‘Please, whatever you do, do NOT put this on TikTok,’ Mason sarcastically responds, ‘I would never, that is the last thing that I would do.’

She listens to more of the voicemail in which the man threatens legal action to which she responds, ‘He’s threatening me with legal action and yet he still wants me to call him back!’

‘Oh my God,’ the radio host laughs, ‘I can’t! I can’t!’ as she ends the TikTok clip which now has over one million views.

On Tuesday morning, Mason took to her radio station to play out more of the man’s voicemails on-air. Only this time, the man’s mum also got involved – apparently inviting her over to dinner – according to those who listened live.

Check out more of the creepy voicemails:

Loading…

The radio host took to TikTok again where she speculated on whether she needed a restraining order and said she had already bought pepper spray.

Many of Mason’s TikTok fans are clearly invested in the series of events. One user commented, ‘This is my new favourite show.’

Others weighed in on their views about how bad the dating game has got recently with one Twitter user adding, ‘Talk about dodging a bullet.’

‘How do you say you live in your mom’s basement without saying you live in your mom’s basement,’ added another TikTok user.

According to the Daily Dot, Mason will be posting more voicemails soon.

