Woman Reveals The Secrets Of The Haunted House That Nobody Has Ever Completed

@yolkfather/TikTok/Pixabay

A TikToker has shed light on what goes on in one of the most extreme haunted house attractions in the world.

McKamey Manor is a survival horror-style attraction in Summertown, Tennessee which has stoked a great deal of controversy over the years, with multiple petitions calling for it to be closed down altogether.

Advert 10

Unlike other haunted house attractions, which usually rely on spooky visuals and creepy effects, those who visit McKamey Manor are subjected to actual torture, with ‘scares’ including waterboarding, forced-feeding, hair shaving and even teeth pulling.

Check out the first part here:

Loading…

Unlike ordinary haunted houses, there is no payment for entry fees except for dog food. Those who make it all the way through the experience are rewarded with $20,000, however – as pointed out by TikToker Lexi Slaven – nobody has ever made it all the way through.

Advert 10

Lexi, who creates various videos on creepy topics, described the attraction as being ‘a literal torture chamber’, explaining:

The attraction can last up eight hours, but the longest anyone has ever made it is six.

Those who enter have to sign a 40-page waiver before participating, according to Lexi, meaning the treatment guests are subjected to is perfectly legal.

The waiver states that those who enter the house may leave with ‘broken bones and psychological damage’, however, more people are keen to sign up than you might think, and the waiting list is said to be ‘insanely long’.

Advert 10

Although there have been no fatalities, Lexi revealed that ‘one heart attack did occur’, referring to an incident that reportedly occurred back in 2008.

Check out the second vid below:

Loading…

Many of those working in the haunted house industry disagree with what goes on at McKamey Manor, and a Change.org petition for the state senate to shut it down has clocked up more than 175,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Advert 10

The petition claims that one man was tortured so badly he ‘passed out multiple times’, and that ‘workers only stopped because they thought they had killed him’, alleging that proprietor Russ McKamey ‘uses loopholes to get out of being arrested’.

You can check out more of Lexi Slaven’s videos here.