Woman Reveals What Life Is Like With A Bionic Arm In Incredible Videos

A woman has opened up about what it’s really like to live life with a bionic arm.

Model and dancer Kayla Maria G, whose TikTok videos have clocked up an impressive combined total of 3.4 million likes at the time of writing, regularly shares insights into what it’s like to perform everyday tasks with her futuristic arm.

Previous videos have shown Kayla skipping, playing Jenga, shaking hands with someone for the first time and adapting to using the weights machine at the gym. In another video, she shows what happens when her arm powers down mid-task, leaving her with no choice but to simply take it off.

Speaking about her incredible arm in one vid, Kayla explained:

A myoelectric prosthetic means that I’m able to control the functionality of this bebionic hand with my muscles through the sensors.

She then goes on to show how she can actually close her hand, before ‘switching to a different function’ with apparent ease, adding that despite the fluidity of the motion ‘it’s not connected to my brain’, with sensors inside the arm sensing her muscles.

Kayla was born with amniotic band syndrome, and has stated that she’s ‘not comfortable being called an amputee because I was born this way’:

I never had a full limb to lose one, if you know what I mean. So I like to be called limb different.

With her great sense of humour and friendly, informative style, Kayla has nearly 140,000 followers on TikTok, with content covering everything from fashion (she’s previously modelled for Tommy Hilfiger and Pretty Little Thing) to inspirational messages to others living with limb differences.

You can find out more about Kayla here.