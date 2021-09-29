Woman Reveals Why Iceland Is One Of The Safest Countries Where You Can Even Leave A Baby Outside

@hollychalmerss/TikTok

Iceland is famed for being one of the most beautiful countries on Earth, but did you know it’s also one of the safest, too?

Over the years, studies have consistently ranked Iceland among the top safest countries in the world, with crime rates so low that they’re barely worth mentioning.

One TikToker has unpacked a few reasons for Iceland’s impressive record, and her post has got a lot of people asking themselves whether they should relocate.

According to @hollychalmerss, one of the key things differentiating Iceland from places like the United States is its police. Officers in Iceland don’t carry firearms and are generally viewed as more approachable by members of the public.

Of course, it helps that the likelihood of ever needing to use a firearm is dramatically less, with Iceland’s homicide rate having never risen above 1.8 per 100,000 people during the 21st century. By comparison, homicide rates in the US are around five times higher.

As Holly explains, this lack of crime means people in Iceland are able to do things that most of us would never dream of doing even in our own hometowns. As one law student told the BBC in 2013, they felt safe getting into a stranger’s car and even saw babies left outside unattended by their parents.

Many have pinned Iceland’s safe reputation on the nature of its society; the country has some of the strongest equality laws in the world and also has low levels of income inequality, with its public universities costing less than $500USD per year to attend.

For most of us, the difference is like night and day, as Holly’s followers have been pointing out.

‘I’m packing my bags,’ one person wrote, while another joked ‘guys, don’t move you’ll ruin everything.’

And with humans unlikely to pose a problem, apparently even Iceland’s wildlife is safe too, with the most dangerous species being the adorable arctic fox.