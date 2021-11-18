unilad
Woman Shares Brilliantly Dishonest Method Of Copying A Cover Letter And It’s Genius

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Nov 2021 16:24
Social media users have branded a woman a ‘genius’ after she shared her ‘work smarter, not harder’ method of copying a cover letter.

The prospect of starting a new job can be an exciting one, but there is one part of the process that never fails to be painstakingly dull: writing the cover letter.

Where CVs usually only require a little bit of editing for different jobs, cover letters typically have to be specifically tailored to each company, forcing applicants to talk themselves up while simultaneously proving that they are the perfect fit for the employer’s various wants and needs.

Staff Wanted sign (Alamy)Alamy

It’s often the reason job applications take so long, mostly because people procrastinate instead of doing it, but Twitter user Nisa Tee, from Glasgow, decided to bypass the process altogether with a sneaky plan.

In a post on Twitter, a now-25-year-old Nisa explained that when she was 19 years old, she was applying for a job which required a cover letter, but rather than writing it herself, she created a fake job posting advertising the role she wanted and encouraged people to apply via Gumtree.

Once her inbox was full of ‘like 200’ hopeful applicants, Nisa simply went through and plucked the best cover letter for the job before passing it off as her own, with an image showing the emails she had received from people applying for the fake job.

Nisa fake job advert (@anisateexx/Twitter)@anisateexx/Twitter

Nisa told the Daily Record she decided to create the job ad because she ‘wasn’t getting anywhere’ with her job search and ‘everyone was always like your cover letter is the most important part of your application’.

She continued: 

At the time there were loads of them so I could read other peoples and see where I was going wrong lol so I made my ad and forgot about it then my emails were exploding. I was like omg haha so then I read through them all and rephrased my fave one.

The move was, to put it simply, plagiarism, but that didn’t stop people commending Nisa for her sneaky scheme, with one person describing the fake posting as ‘pure genius’ while another said Nisa was their ‘hero’.

Not everyone was keen on the idea, however, though not because it was immoral. Instead, they found issue with the fact that creating the job posting and reading through all of the applications was likely more time consuming than just writing a letter in the first place.

Email applicants for fake job (@anisateexx/Twitter)@anisateexx/Twitter
One critical commenter responded: ‘Couldn’t be arsed writing a cover letter but could be arsed making a fake job post and reading through 200 other cover letters?’

While it was certainly not the most moral move, Nisa revealed her efforts paid off as she actually managed to land the role, claiming her scheme was a ‘win-win’ – though I’m not sure the applicants who got duped into applying for a fake job would agree.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

