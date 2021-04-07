unilad
Woman Shares ‘Genius’ Way To Hang Up On Someone Without Looking Rude

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Apr 2021 15:11
Have you ever been stuck on the phone, wishing the call was over? Well, a viral star has shared a ‘genius’ way to hang up without looking rude. 

Woah Vicky – real name Victoria Rose Waldrip – recently appeared on the Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED YouTube series. The online personality, model and rapper received a call during the show, which she hesitantly answered.

However, soon after saying, ‘Oh wassup,’ she ends the call – but not in the way you’d generally expect.

As the call comes in, the hosts tell her to answer and put it on loudspeaker. It’s still not entirely clear who’d phoned her, but she quickly dispatches the call by pressing the Airplane Mode button on her iPhone.

Why is this a particularly good way to hang up? Well, if you end the call as you usually would, it’ll say ‘Call Ended.’ But if you press Airplane Mode, it’ll say ‘Call Failed,’ like it would if your signal dropped or your WiFi was acting up. If it’s a FaceTime, it’ll say the call is reconnecting before it fails.

You can watch Woah Vicky’s full interview with Zane and Heath below: 

The hosts then tell her she should put it on TikTok, and surprise surprise, it’s already racked up 11.4 million views on the show’s account, with thousands of comments from people pledging to use her trick.

One user commented, ‘She is actually a secret genius lmao.’ Another wrote, ‘I’m using this now every time I get bored with a call.’

A third wrote, ‘I can’t believe she had the audacity to expose my secret in front of millions.’

