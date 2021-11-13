Woman Shares How She Breathed Out Of Her Neck For 8 Months

@scars.and.stuff/ TikTok

A woman has opened up about how she had to breathe out of her neck for eight months, after undergoing a tracheoscopy.

Celia-Joy Adamou, from Surrey, uses her TikTok to share her experiences of multiple surgeries with followers, and the impacts they have had on her body.

The 22-year-old explained how the tracheoscopy involved a breathing tube being placed through the skin of her neck, rather than via her nose, mouth, trachea, or windpipe, and described the effects that the operation has had on her to this day.

After showing followers her scarring from the operation, Adamou, known as @scars.and.stuff on TikTok, can be seen using diagrams to explain how the procedure works and how the tube from the throat is connected to a ventilator that ‘breathes for you’.

She said:

It’s usually given to people who need to be on ventilation for a long period of time, so it’s not practical for them to be ventilated through their nose or their mouth.

Adamou explained the difficulties she had in being able to speak as a result of the tracheoscopy, joking, ‘And we all know how much I love to speak.’

The post has since amassed more than 80,000 views and 7,000 likes, with users flocking to TikTok in support of Adamou’s honesty. One said, ‘You are awesome.’

Another wrote:

Sometimes it’s placed into baby’s at birth in order to widen their windpipe, doesn’t always require a ventilation tube, just a filter cover [sic].

A third commented, ‘A boy at my junior school had that. He used to make milk come out of it at lunch time. He was our hero!’

In a follow-up video, Adamou explained how she was left with a ‘literal hole in her neck for a year and a half’, before they performed surgery to close it, which has left her with a scar that is ‘pretty much invisible’.