unilad
Advert

Woman Shares How She Breathed Out Of Her Neck For 8 Months

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Nov 2021 13:37
Woman Opens Up About Breathing Out of Her Neck - @scars.and.stuff/TikTok@scars.and.stuff/ TikTok

A woman has opened up about how she had to breathe out of her neck for eight months, after undergoing a tracheoscopy. 

Celia-Joy Adamou, from Surrey, uses her TikTok to share her experiences of multiple surgeries with followers, and the impacts they have had on her body.

Advert

The 22-year-old explained how the tracheoscopy involved a breathing tube being placed through the skin of her neck, rather than via her nose, mouth, trachea, or windpipe, and described the effects that the operation has had on her to this day.

After showing followers her scarring from the operation, Adamou, known as @scars.and.stuff on TikTok, can be seen using diagrams to explain how the procedure works and how the tube from the throat is connected to a ventilator that ‘breathes for you’.

She said: 

Advert

It’s usually given to people who need to be on ventilation for a long period of time, so it’s not practical for them to be ventilated through their nose or their mouth.

Adamou explained the difficulties she had in being able to speak as a result of the tracheoscopy, joking, ‘And we all know how much I love to speak.’

@scars.and.stuffQs welcome ofc 👏🏻 ##chronicillness ##learnontiktok ##disability ##medicaltiktok ##newmusic ##cheese ##goodmoodfood ##beyondfootball ##medicalfacts ##medicine♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

Advert

The post has since amassed more than 80,000 views and 7,000 likes, with users flocking to TikTok in support of Adamou’s honesty. One said, ‘You are awesome.’

Another wrote: 

Sometimes it’s placed into baby’s at birth in order to widen their windpipe, doesn’t always require a ventilation tube, just a filter cover [sic].

A third commented, ‘A boy at my junior school had that. He used to make milk come out of it at lunch time. He was our hero!’

Advert

In a follow-up video, Adamou explained how she was left with a ‘literal hole in her neck for a year and a half’, before they performed surgery to close it, which has left her with a scar that is ‘pretty much invisible’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Finally Ends After 13 Years
Celebrity

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Finally Ends After 13 Years

Astronomers Find Unknown Presence In The Middle Of The Milky Way
Science

Astronomers Find Unknown Presence In The Middle Of The Milky Way

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Gives Veteran’s Day Shout Out And Encourages Courtroom Clap Which Could Influence Case
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Gives Veteran’s Day Shout Out And Encourages Courtroom Clap Which Could Influence Case

Topics: Viral, no-article-matching, Surgery, TikTok

Credits

@scars.and.stuff/ TikTok

  1. @scars.and.stuff/ TikTok

    Qs welcome ofc 👏🏻 #chronicillness #learnontiktok #disability #medicaltiktok #newmusic #cheese #goodmoodfood #beyondfootball #medicalfacts #medicine

 