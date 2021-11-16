Woman Shares The Work Outfits That Caused Her Co-Workers To Sexualise And Insult Her

@fena_reti/TikTok

A woman has revealed the outfits she wore to work that saw her co-workers make inappropriate and offensive comments towards her.

Fena Reti works in a warehouse, and has used her TikTok to open up about the sexual harassment and verbal abuse she has received from male co-workers while at work.

The 23-year-old changed her clothes to try and prevent being targeted, however, both attires resulted in a co-worker making unprofessional and hostile comments.

In her first video on the issue, Fena (@Fena_Reti) revealed that she was made to ‘feel extremely uncomfortable for wearing leggings’, and so tried to wear something different to ‘feel safe from the male gaze’.

Showing followers a look of her outfit, she revealed how despite her change of clothing, her co-worker still commented on her appearance, saying she looked ‘like sh*t’.

Moreover, some men took to the comments of the TikToker’s videos to accuse the young woman of lying, before in another video she gave viewers a full-length view of another look to distil the idea of it ever being the woman’s ‘fault’.

Fena’s initial post has amassed nearly one million views, over 200,000 likes and 2,000 comments, with many users flooding to the comments in support. One said, ‘We just want to exist without being harassed.’

Another wrote:

Hi, HR here. This is called hostile work environment and it’s very illegal. Please call your HR or file a complaint with EEOC!

A third commented, ‘Keep a note on your phone of dates and comments. It might be small things, but over months it’s a big deal.’

However, the posts unfortunately didn’t stop multiple people taking the videos to criticise the outfits and express similarly sexist and objectifying views of women.

