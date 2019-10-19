Woman Shocked When Tinder Match Asks Her To Help Him Rob Bank

Jampress

Scrolling through Tinder, you never know what characters you’re going to come across.

Chances are you might (definitely) find a few f*ckboys, a few wet lettuces, and even a catfish or two. But, if you’re really unfortunate, like this woman, you’ll come across someone who seems like a nice guy, but really just wants you to help rob a bank.

Danielle, from Houston, Texas, had only downloaded the matchmaking app a day earlier on October 14, when she received the strange message.

The 19-year old student had matched with the potential love conquest and started messaging him after the initial match.

But things turned for the worse when he asked her to be complicit in a potential crime he was planning to commit.

He said:

I’m not trying to date you or anything. I’m robbing a bank and need an attractive female to distract an overweight guard that runs the night shift. Clothing will be provided. All you need to do is hold his attention for 15 minutes and 49 seconds. Are you in or out Danielle?

Danielle, seemingly shocked by his lack of flirting, posted the conversation to Twitter with the caption, ‘Ok Tinder is not working.’

The tweet went viral amassing more than 32,000 retweets within days of posting, and the bar worker found that people on the dating app were even recognising her profile from social media.

‘Your Tinder is famous,’ one match told her, adding, ‘I saw it in a popular meme page lol, you’re literally a celebrity.’

But in a weird twist of fate, Danielle continued speaking to the master criminal, saying he never mentioned his illegal plan again.

She said:

He did explain himself after the message.

We’d love to hear the explanation for this one…

Fortunately for the mystery dater, his unusual approach to striking up conversation with potential love interests seemed to work on Danielle, as the two are going on a date next week.

She said:

We are planning to go out on Monday night for dinner.

Some women were quick to point out how unusual it was for a man on Tinder to come out and be honest about what he actually wants.

Watch out, banks of Texas – Danielle and the bank robber are joining forces.

