Woman Somehow Makes Her Entire Stomach Disappear In Baffling Video

Reddit / blackmagicfuckery

A video of a woman making her stomach disappear is shocking people and going viral.

We’ve all had bloated days where it would be nice to make our bellies disappear. However, few of us can do anything about it.

Advert 10

A woman has shown off the strange skill of making her stomach go inward. The footage of her unique talent has gone viral, with some expressing jealousy and others being slightly freaked out about how she’s doing it.

Check out the surprising video below:

The footage starts relatively normal as the woman asks the two people with her to tell her what they think. Shortly after, standing normally, the woman somehow manages to bring her stomach into her body. To such an extent that it looks like her ribs are popping out.

Advert 10

The two people with her are clearly surprised as they exclaim their shock and the internet is echoing a similar sentiment. Discussions about the video have largely concluded that she is using a technique called stomach vacuuming.

This requires people to contract some internal abdominal muscles, to create an inward-facing stomach. With that said, it’s a very difficult set of muscles to train and people are amazed by the footage.

One Reddit user wrote, ‘Weird flex but okay,’ and others seemed mystified by the stomach action. Nonetheless, it appears that others have been able to do it as children and one person wrote, ‘I used to do this as a little kid in front of people and say ‘I’m soooo hungry’ and my parents would freak out.’

Whether people could do the skill as a child or not, it has certainly shocked most people who aren’t familiar with stomach vacuuming.

Advert 10