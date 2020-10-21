Woman Spots 'Red-Faced Demon' Hiding Behind Her Friend In Creepy Video princessline87/Reddit

A woman was left feeling like she was in some kind of horror film after she watched a friend’s video and saw a terrifying ‘burnt-like figure’ behind her head.

The lady, whose Reddit username is Princesslina87, got the fright of her life when her friend sent over the video and she made the shocking discovery.

Princesslina87 has got absolutely no explanation as to who the mystery figure could be, as it was only her and friend who were in the house.

You can watch the clip for yourself here:

In the clip, you can see the women laughing, before the mysterious red figure appears behind their heads.

‘Something with a red face came up behind my friend,’ she wrote on the post, as per the Daily Star. ‘She was drinking and there was no one else in the room with them. It randomly shows up behind the girl on the left’s head.’

Princesslina87 went on to say that she believes it could be some kind of evil spirit because of certain things that are going on in her friend’s life.

‘I think it was a demon or something cause lots of bad stuff was happening at her house and sad stuff with her family,’ she wrote.

Fellow Reddit users were quick to comment on the post and suggest it looked like a ‘burnt head’.

‘Can see tufts of hair on top of the head, if it’s a head,’ one person commented. ‘It may just be some freakish weirdness. Whatever it is, looks like a burned victim.’

Another added:

That scared me. Regretting watching that late at night. It appears so quickly but it looked angry to me.

A third commented, ‘It looks like a hair tie (scrunchy) and a balloon in the background.’

Meanwhile, others suggested it was simply a pareidolia, which is defined as ‘the tendency for incorrect perception of a stimulus as an object, pattern or meaning known to the observer, such as seeing shapes in clouds, seeing faces in inanimate objects or abstract patterns, or hearing hidden messages in music’.

‘I don’t know what the figure behind her is but the ‘eyes’ are strands of her hair reflecting light,’ one no-nonsense person commented, while another joked that pareidolia ‘claims hundreds of thousands of minds every day’.