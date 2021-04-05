Woman Stumbles Across Mysterious Object In Sky With Beam Of Light Shining Down

kristina.santa/TikTok

A TikToker has shared footage of what appears to be a mysterious object in the sky, a beam of bright light shining down below it.

Expressing complete amazement about what she was seeing, Kristina Santa focused her camera on the eerie spectacle, marvelling, ‘You guys are not going to believe what I’ve just found.’

Stood outside in her backyard, Kristina continued, ‘What the hell is this?’, adding, ‘There’s like a big beam right here, coming down from this light. What is that?’

The video, entitled ‘What is that??’ has been watched more than 200,000 times at the time of writing, with many viewers coming up with their own topical ideas as to what Kristina was looking at.

One person joked that the beam of light – which does in some ways resemble a pole – is ‘the devil sending Lil Nas X to heaven bc he can’t handle him’, while another said, ‘it’s Lil Naz X bro we’ve all seen it.’

Some commenters opted for Marvel references, with one person advising, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’s just Thor coming down to Earth.’

Other creative suggestions included ‘a glitch in the Matrix’, ‘Thundercats calling for help’, a ‘Bat signal’ and the Hocus Pocus book being opened.

However, one person in the comment section had a far more scientific explanation, and it fits in with previously recorded instances of similar phenomena.

TikToker FalconQueen wrote:

It’s called a light pillar. It happens when refractive light gets bounced between clouds or fog due to refractive index. In Anchorage, Alaska, this happens often, due to us being swamp lands. It’s frequently foggy and light poles make light pillars into the clouds.

In February of this year, bizarre, beautiful columns of light were spotted shining brightly above northern areas of the US, looking very much like an alien visitation.

As per the US National Weather Service, La Crosse Wisconsin, these light pillars usually occur during cold, calm winter mornings, at times when temperatures drop below 10°F (-12°C).

On mornings such as these, plate-shaped ice crystals – normally found floating in clouds high up in the air – are low enough to create horizontal facets that then reflect light downwards.

Of course, as of yet it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not this is what Kristina had captured in her video. The possibility of ET paying her a visit is still on the table…