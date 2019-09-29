Woman Thought She Was Being Burgled, Brother Was Slamming Chocolate Orange Against Wall

Chelsea Morris/Twitter/PA

When you’re just relaxing at home and you hear a loud ‘bang, bang, bang,’ what’s the first thing you think of?

If you said you’d think someone was breaking and entering your home, you’d probably be in the majority, just like Chelsea Morris from Edinburgh.

She text her sibling when she feared her house may be being broken into to check he was okay, because she felt like the ‘whole house was shaking.’

When you text ur bro from your room thinking the house is getting broken into and he replies with this 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/vnNGBcPZyZ — Chelsea Morris (@chelseamorris10) September 26, 2019

However, she was left baffled when her brother responded, revealing the source of the terrifying loud bangs.

She texted her brother:

I think someone’s banging on the door. Go check I’m scared. Like not tapping, proper banging.

However, her brother Ryan quickly responded with:

I was breaking up my Terry’s chocolate orange.

After all, they do say ‘don’t just tap it, whack it,’ which is exactly what Ryan did when nearly bringing the roof down.

Chelsea decided to share the hilarious misunderstanding on Twitter, writing:

When you text ur bro from your room thinking the house is getting broken into and he replies with this.

The tweet has since amassed an impressive 125,000 likes and a further 15,000 retweets.

Aussie blogger Rachel Hawkins replied saying, ‘I’ve put chips in tables doing mine before, so I can really appreciate this.’

PA Images

When one of Chelsea’s friends responded with a load of laughing face emojis, she replied:

My whole house was shaking I thought someone was trying to come through my front door.

Another one of her friends shared the tweet, writing:

Can’t believe my gal has went viral over a f*cking Terry’s chocolate orange hahahahahahaha LOVE U.

Ahh, the power of social media.

Terry’s Chocolate Oranges are known as an iconic stocking filler and with Christmas just around the corner, let’s pray for the safety of dining tables up and down the country.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]