Woman Thrown Off Flight For Wearing A Crop Top

@fattrophywife/TikTok

An Alaskan woman says she was removed from a flight because an attendant thought her crop top was ‘inappropriate’.

Ray Lin Howard, also known by her rap stage name as Fat Trophy Wife, documented her experience on an Alaska Airlines flight on August 4, in which she claims she was escorted off by police due to her choice of outfit.

She uploaded her ordeal to TikTok, where she’s since amassed more than 1.3 million views and thousands of comments backing up Howard’s accusations of harassment.

The clip opens with Howard being escorted off the plane into a room with police officers, who ask her what happened. ‘I was harassed about my outfit. I put my shirt back on,’ she says.

The officer then asks if she had it off in the first place, to which she shows him her crop top underneath. ‘I had this on, they asked me to put my shirt on, I put the shirt back on, and then they approached me again, saying that I can’t wear this, my stomach is showing and it’s inappropriate,’ she tells police.

Howard defended her clothes, saying she was covered up. She told the flight attendant to just kick her off if that’s what she wanted to do, because she’d already done what she’d been asked and they approached her three times. ‘That’s why you were called, because of this,’ she says.

The officer tells her she’s not facing any criminal charges and they’re just trying to hear her side of the story. However, he then tries to allege the airline has its policy ‘it needs to follow’ – Howard says her outfit followed the guidelines. ‘I looked it up, I’m within the dress code… I’m being harassed and now I’m being detained. I wore an outfit – that’s what happened,’ she says.

As per Alaska Airlines, the dress code on flights is ‘casual, and the requirement is simply a neat and well-groomed appearance. Clothing that is soiled or tattered and bare feet are never acceptable. You are expected to use good judgement, but customer service agents will have the final authority to refuse travel for inappropriate attire or appearance.’

The airline hasn’t commented on the video or Howard’s allegations.