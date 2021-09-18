Woman Unveils The Dark Truth Behind Nursery Rhymes

Alamy/@mackenziebarmen/Instagram

A woman has revealed the sinister meanings behind common nursery rhymes, and it’s safe to say viewers have been left spooked.

From Jack and Jill to Rock-A-Bye Baby, actress and comedian Mackenzie Barmen has broken down the dark details of popular childhood rhymes.

All of her videos follow a similar layout. Barmen starts off in one role singing one of the nursery rhymes and then the camera pans to another version of her, acting in the role of the explainer.

Once the conversation between Barmen and herself, who she refers to as ‘me’, is over, many of the videos usually end in dramatic tears for added effect.

When the first character she plays starts singing Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, Barmen tells her, ‘Oh, nope. sit down, sat a seat’, before continuing to explain the macabre origin story of the nursery rhyme, explaining that ‘it’s a racist song’ and associated with the slave trade.

Barmen, who has over 53,000 followers on Instagram, said ‘People are just like, ‘I had no idea that this was the history, I have never heard this in my life’.

The Instagrammer also compares the story of Jack and Jill to the French Revolution and the beheadings of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette as well as drawing parallels from The Muffin Man to England’s first serial killer.

Additionally, Barmen reveals that Rock-A-Bye Baby is actually about King Charles II smuggling a baby to make sure he had a Roman Catholic heir.

The most occurring theme Barmen found in her videos is ‘religious persecution,’ adding that she ‘noticed a pattern with religious aspects.’

‘I feel, for the most part, a lot of it is rooted in truth,’ Barmen explains, ‘and then some of it just gets kind of twisted through history along the way.’

The Instagrammer has received many mixed responses to her videos. One person commented, ‘People just learning this? Really?’

Another added, ‘Seriously amazed and in love with the twists’, while a third responded, ‘Way to ruin a childhood.’

‘I’m not trying to ruin things,’ Barmen says, ‘I’m just trying to be a little funny and I’m trying to enlighten.’

‘Keep singing the songs if you want to or don’t,’ she concludes.