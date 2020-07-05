Woman Uses Pet Dog On Leash As Weapon In Shocking Road Rage Video Imgur

Police officers in Canada are carrying out an investigation after a shocking road rage video emerged showing a woman using a pet dog as a weapon against its owner.

Dashcam footage taken by a driver in Dartmouth, Halifax, shows a female motorist taking the small dog from its owner before using it as a weapon to beat her with.

The incident in question took place at 5.30pm on July 1. Halifax Regional Police had been called to the 600 block of Windmill Road, Dartmouth in regards to a physical altercation taking place between four women.

The altercation began after two women in one vehicle confronted two other women in a separate vehicle in regards to having apparently been cut off in a drive-thru.

Police arrived at the scene, but those involved in the incident reportedly didn’t want to pursue assault charges.

There were initial reports of a dog being involved in the altercation, but the horrifying extent of this only became clear once the dashcam footage emerged.

While at the scene that day, officers checked on two dogs in one vehicle and found that they appeared to be in good health.

Two videos taken at the scene began to circulate on social media following the altercation. The first one shows the argument breaking out, with one driver shouting into the window at the other, before the disagreement became physical.

The second video, which was captured from behind by another motorist, shows one driver grabbing the other’s pet dog by its lead, dragging it towards her vehicle by the neck.

The dog owner attempts to follow her to get the dog back. However, the first driver can then be seen to swing the small dog violently by its lead, using the frightened pet as a weapon to strike the side of its owner’s head.

The frantic owner can be seen trying to make a grab for her pet, while the other driver swings it roughly by its neck. She eventually uses the other end of the leash the owner before walking off.

Halifax Regional Police made the following statement in regards to the incident:

Today, Halifax Regional Police became aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media. The video depicts a dog being swung by its leash. Halifax Regional Police are continuing to investigate the mistreatment of the dog. The investigation is in the early stages and updates will be provided when they are available.

Officers are now looking into this as an animal cruelty investigation, and are encouraging people to come forward with any information they might have.

Those with any information about this incident are asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.