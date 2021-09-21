Woman Who Caught Her Stalker On Film Claims Police Didn’t Take Her Seriously

@loreboree/TikTok

A woman has captured footage of her being stalked by a man, but she claims that police were slow to help her.

The TikToker has been filming her stalker for more than four years and documenting her experiences with him through TikTok.

She currently has five videos posted on her new page, after her old account had been deleted, and her first video has now amassed more than five million views.

The footage is captioned, ‘Repost after this happened! I can’t believe my account got taken down trying to spread awareness!’ and shows her walking outside while being followed by a man.

In the video, he is seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a green hat. Despite repeatedly telling the man, ‘Please leave me alone,’ he carries on following her and talking to her.

‘Just talk to me for two minutes and I’ll leave you alone,’ the man says. He carries on with, ‘Why are you dressed like that? Are you a prostitute? I’m serious.’

Just before the video cuts off, the TikToker says, ‘Sir, please leave.’

The TikToker’s second video on her page is also a repost, which now has more than one million views, showing the same man following her.

The short clip has text over it that reads, ‘This man has been following me around for 4 years. Also… HAPPY EASTER.’

In the footage, the young woman says to the man, ‘I can’t live here anymore because you stalk me. Please, God bless you but please leave me alone.’

The TikToker also added more text to the clip saying, ‘Thank you everyone im fine. This is the rest of the video. This lovely couple had walked me to my car. This is not okay. I hope we spread awareness. Also the police told me I would have to share my identity to get a restraining order.’

One viewer commented, ‘Did he really just say on camera ‘that’s ok I don’t care what you want’ after you said leave me alone? This is why most of us never feel safe!’

The TikToker’s subsequent videos show her explaining more details of the situation. In one of these videos she claims the police won’t help her, saying, ‘I would always go to the cops, they wouldn’t take me seriously, they said they couldn’t do anything about it.’

‘Once that video on my old account got absolutely viral, they came to my house and they actually took further steps, got the restraining order, took care of it,’ she added.

In another video, she says, ‘It’s been four years of harassment that has been coming on for so long and I’m f****** over it now. I’ve finally cracked.’