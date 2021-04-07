Woman Who Drowned When She Was Younger And Had To Be Brought Back To Life Explains What It’s Like

I was playing in the pool with my neighbour and we were playing a little bit too rough with each other and I actually drowned in that pool.

I’m still not sure if I was resuscitated or what happened, because obviously I wasn’t coherent, but I can tell you it didn’t hurt.

I was drowning. I was very nervous you know, and I was very afraid and it started to freak me out. But when I inhaled the water I didn’t really feel anything.