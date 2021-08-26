Woman Who Evaded Speeding Ticket By Racing Police Sparks Race Debate

To all the white people, and all the Latinos, in the comments section, going, ‘Why does race have to be brought into everything?’ You know why race is being brought into this? That this white girl gets to run, to see if she gets a ticket, and yet Black parents have to teach their children to keep their hands on the wheel and ‘You need to be afraid for your life’.

We all know, I’m done with playing these games. If you left those messages, you’re a racist, period, point-blank; we’re done having this conversation.