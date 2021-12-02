Woman Who Faked Her Own Wedding Didn’t Get The Result She Wanted

@dieschaklin/TikTok

We’ve all done the odd bonkers thing to attract the attention of an ex, but I must say I’ve never gone as far as to actually fake my own wedding through Instagram stories.

Bizarrely, one woman apparently did just this, going to extraordinary lengths to catch her ex’s wistful eye. Sadly, her admittedly impressive efforts didn’t go entirely to plan.

TikToker dieschaklin recently shared a video of herself remembering the time she ‘faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out’, including a series of truly beautiful photographs.

Check it out below:

Now, this is clearly a girl who doesn’t do things by halves, and this photoshoot was no amateur affair. Photos show the TikToker looking positively radiant in a gleaming white gown as she gazed into the eyes of her new ‘husband’.

The shoot was held at a venue worthy of a fairy-tale, all grand pianos, high ceilings and bouquets of billowy white flowers. There was even a gorgeous-looking three-tier wedding cake and an actual horse.

It’s unclear who exactly the man in the pics is, but the pair make for very good actors, giving a very convincing performance of being head-over-heels for each other. Sadly, the TikToker’s efforts ultimately proved to be in vain.

As she admitted in the caption for the vid, the ‘worst part is he watched my story and still didn’t reach out’. Oof. I mean we’ve all been there – to an extent.

dieschaklin/TikTok

The vid has clocked up 2.7 million views at the time of writing, and even though her ex may not have reached out, plenty of others who find her absolutely hilarious and surprisingly relatable have.

As one person commented:

Not me feeling good rn because I know there are crazier women out there.

Another remarked:

Should’ve done an engagement shoot lol once the wedding happens it’s too late.

Whether or not the TikToker has taken this feedback onboard and plans to try a divorce photoshoot remains to be seen.