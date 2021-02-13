Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Lost 15 Pounds From Stress

im_d_ollady/TikTok/BigBoyTV

The woman who used Gorilla Glue on her hair has lost 15lb from the stress of the ordeal.

However, her plight became a subject of constant discussion – and often, mockery – on social media, as some users accused her of doing it for the clout, which she’s previously denied.

In a recent interview with Big Boy TV, she spoke about the effects on her mental health, saying, ‘I go in the bathroom and cry because I didn’t want my children to see me crying. And I was talking to my [three] little girls… and I talk to them every day, telling them… hey when you go to school, if somebody says something, laugh it off and keep going.’

She added, ‘Another reason I’m wearing all these big clothes – I lost like 10, 15lb. It was [a lot of stress]. I knew it was gonna be some people saying that I was stupid.’

Despite some believing she posted it on TikTok for attention, Brown urged to Entertainment Tonight, ‘I never was going to take this to social media. The reason I took this to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do.’

She said, ‘And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere.’

Brown has managed to raise nearly $23,000 for ‘wigs that everybody is telling me I’m going to need,’ she said, once she’s completely on the other side of having the glue removed.

Addressing reports she was looking to sue Gorilla Glue, who issued a statement following her struggles, she said, ‘I have no clue where they’re getting any of this from. I promise you.’