Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Responds To Accusations She Did It For Fame

The woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair has spoken out about the hate she’s been receiving online, and rejected claims that she deliberately put herself through the ordeal for fame.

This week Tessica Brown successfully underwent a procedure to remove the Gorilla Glue, which had fused her hair to her scalp after she tried to use it as a setting product.

Her situation has captured the internet’s attention since she first went viral on TikTok, but now the 40-year-old who has come to be known as ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ has revealed just how brutal some of the online responses have been.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown explained that she initially took to social media to try and find advice for how to get the glue out, but ended up being wary of accepting offers to help after people accused her of deliberately putting the Gorilla Glue in her hair to get money and attention. ‘A lot of people want to give me help, but the reason I wasn’t accepting it was because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, that’s why she did it,’’ she said, referring to trolls who claimed that she had spread the product in her hair on purpose.

Brown has received support from a fair few high profile celebrities since posting her video, including Beyonce’s hair stylist, who offered to give her a wig to replace her hair. But Brown told ET the pain she’d gone through as a result of her mistake should prove that it was a genuine accident, saying, ‘Who in their right mind would say ‘oh let me just spray this in my hair so I can become famous overnight’… I needed somebody to tell me how to take it off, that’s all it was.’

Over the past few weeks, Brown said the extreme and even sometimes racist levels of abuse she’s received has led her to regret ever posting the video, and says she told her son she wishes she’d never taken to social media in the first place. ‘The reason I went to the internet, because I never was gonna take it to social media, was because I didn’t know what else to do,’ she explained. ‘I didn’t think for one second, when I got up the next morning, it was gonna be everywhere.’

Thankfully, Brown has now undergone successful treatment and can start trying to put the whole ordeal behind her. And judging by her comments, it doesn’t seem like she’ll be in a hurry to reveal her problems to the internet again any time soon.

