Woman Who Popped Huge Cyst Under Her Arm Urged To Seek Medical Help

A video of a big ol’ armpit cyst being popped has prompted uproar online: some urging the woman to get help, others raging that the clip isn’t longer.

If the latter half of the decade has made anything clear, it’s that people online love to watch gross pimples being popped – the bigger the pus explosion, the better they say.

Another clip has gone viral, showing a stream of liquid bursting out of an armpit cyst – so far, it’s already been viewed more than 270,000 times.

Posted on Instagram by @pimplepoppervids, viewers have been flocking to the comments to express their sadness the video wasn’t a bit longer. One user wrote: ‘What the f*ck is this!? How do you not post the rest!?!?’

Another viewer commented:

Oh come on what a tease. This was going to be a great one. I see this way too often on the couple of pimple popper pages I follow. Some of them are cut recording and others you know there is way more to the video so why not upload it all.

Not everyone is rallying round for more, though. Some viewers wrote that they were concerned about the woman’s hygiene in the video, with one user commenting: ‘These people are crazy. That situation needs a medic.’ Another added: ‘To me that looks like a doctor’s job – and at least wear gloves.’

A third viewer wrote: ‘This is extremely disgusting. She needs to see a professional doctor/dermatologist or something for her pimple. For the record, it’s not healthy at all to pop your pimples – it contains all kinds of bacteria.’

The internet’s obsession with bursting pus-filled spots stems from Dr Pimple Popper herself – who has more than three million followers across her Instagram and YouTube accounts.

The doctor, real name Sandra Lee, was surprised when it suddenly became so popular to watch the videos – however, she’s glad so many are ‘out of the closet’ now and are happy to share clips online.

Dr Lee told whimn:

It’s part fascination, part can’t look away, not unlike watching a car accident. There’s also something satisfying in the resolution, like something is being removed that shouldn’t be there and now the skin has been cleansed of an impurity.

