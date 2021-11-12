Woman With Blind Boyfriend Reveals Reasons Why He Is The ‘Perfect’ Partner

@niyaesperanza/TikTok

A woman with a blind boyfriend has taken to TikTok to explain why he is the perfect boyfriend.

It can be difficult to find the perfect partner in life, so when you reckon you’ve found the right person for you, it’s a good idea to let them know how amazing they are.

Advert 10

That’s exactly what TikTok user Niya Esperanza did for her boyfriend Jake Olson, explaining to the world all the reasons why she’s glad he’s blind.

The video is all a bit of fun done with Jake’s help and approval, Niya says he helped her come up with the various suggestions she makes in the video and the whole thing is meant to be a loving joke, although she makes some good points.

Loading…

During the list of reasons, she still gives some pretty compelling reasons that makes Jake sound like a very appealing boyfriend.

Advert 10

First, he never looks at other girls so there’s no chance that he’s ignoring his girlfriend to check out other women.

Second, he doesn’t mind what she looks like which saves her from worrying about her hair.

Then there’s possibly the best relationship benefit of all, especially as the festive season is drawing closer, she doesn’t have to go to great lengths to hide birthday and Christmas presents from Jake so there’s no chance of an accidental discovery ruining the big surprise.

Advert 10

As an added bonus for a couple that are active on TikTok, Niya likes that Jake doesn’t always know he’s being filmed so he can be the unwitting star of many of her videos.

Finally, since he can’t drive himself he hasn’t got a leg to stand on when it comes to critiquing her when she’s behind the wheel, though apparently this doesn’t stop Jake from being a backseat driver.

Unluckily for anyone developing a crush on Jake after hearing how great he is, the couple are very happy together and frequently star in each other’s videos.

Jake also has a TikTok account of his own, which you can check out here.

Advert 10