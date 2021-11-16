unilad
Woman’s Hyper-Realistic Cakes Will Make You Think Nothing Is Real

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 16 Nov 2021 15:25
Woman's Hyper-Realistic Cakes Will Make You Think Nothing Is Real@sideserfcakes/Instagram

A woman’s hyper-realistic cakes have left people drooling in awe. 

I was not the sort of child to play with my food before eating it. Too much of a foodie, I stuffed it right in my gob straight away.

However, even I can appreciate the sheer genius and skill of the cakes made by Natalie at Sideserf Cake Studio.

Check it out:

I definitely don’t have the patience and get far too hungry to ever be able to hand-craft such beautiful creations, but this baker’s dedication is inspiring.

From cakes that look like kitchen roll, a lemon, a cabbage, to even a bison, Natalie has serious talent.

Viewers of her hyper-realistic cakes have been left in a state of shock upon realising the creations are actually cakes as she cuts into them.

The shiny gherkin and Halloween faces are a bit too much for me to stomach, although I definitely wouldn’t say no to munching on a slice.

One of Natalie’s creations takes the form of a ‘hyper-realistic cake pop’ in the shape of an onion, which even has a shell-like layer identical to that of the vegetable.

The post has amassed over 100,000 likes and 700 comments, with users taking to the Instagram in disbelief. One wrote: ‘Not going to lie. The top layer got me.’

Another commented:

I need a thesaurus because the words amazing and talented ..DOESN’T EVEN FIT how mind-blowing this is.

A third said: ‘I could cry.’

If you wanted to feel as hangry as I now do, you can view more of Natalie’s quirky creations here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Food, Cake, Instagram

