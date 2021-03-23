Woman’s Incredibly Realistic Seagull Impression Leaves Internet In Stitches

sewphy/TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok purely for her seagull impressions.

Being from a costal town myself, the last thing I want to hear is even more seagulls, but evidently people are here for this TikToker’s impressions.

Advert 10

Simply known as Sophie on the popular video sharing platform and going by the username @sewphy, the young woman has accumulated an astonishing 1.9 million followers, which appears to be purely from her seagull-related content.

In a video sharing her… cough, unique talent, she asks fellow TikTokers to share their own ‘completely useless secret talents’.

Advert 10

Sophie then does her seagull impression and it’s bang on. Evidently I’m not alone in thinking this either, as the clip has accumulated 570,000 likes.

One person commented, ‘I wonder how she figured this out,’ and I can’t help but beg the same question: how do you accidently discover you can do a perfect seagull impression?

She’s since gone on to make several more videos of her seagull impression, and has even branded herself #seagullgirl.

In one clip asking the question of if she’s American or French, Sophie replies that she’s neither and identifies as a seagull – followed by her seagull impression, of course.

Advert 10

In another video, she shares a interesting seagull joke that goes as follows: Why do seagulls fly over the sea? Because if they flew over the bay, they’d be bagels. Maybe stick to the impressions, Sophie…

Others have pointed out that it’s kind of crazy she’s got so popular on TikTok through doing seagull impressions. Hitting back at haters, Sophie asks if they can do it themselves… followed by her doing it again, obviously.

Advert 10

One person replied to the video, ‘I was walking and [could] hear a seagull behind me. I was like OMG. SHE IS HERE. Turns out it was a seagull.’

Someone else joked, ‘This is the closest I’ve got to a vacation all year,’ and I think we can all sadly relate.

Advert 10

A third TikToker wrote, ‘Is she actually famous for this? I saw a video of her before on my [for you] and thought nothing but no, I see it again and wow respect.’

I kid you not, Sophie even has her own merchandise made up of T-shirts with a seagull design and her TikTok account name ‘sewphy’ written on it.

The internet is a strange place.