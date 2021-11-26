unilad
Advert

Woman’s ‘Rotisserie Chicken’ Shadow Has Broken The Internet

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 26 Nov 2021 15:31
Woman's 'Rotisserie Chicken' Shadow Has Broken The Internet@memezar/Instagram/Alamy

A woman’s shadow looks exactly like a ‘rotisserie chicken’ and the internet has been left in utter stitches.

Of all the weird and wonderful news you didn’t realise you needed to know today, take a look at this woman’s hilariously-shaped shadow, which has gone viral on the internet.

Advert

The woman’s pink dress is stunning and her pose is cute, however her food-shaped shadow left Instagram users in hysterics.

Rotisserie Chicken Shadow - Alamy Alamy

Captioned, ‘Once you see it, you can’t un-see it,’ all the shadow does is just make me hangry for my lunch.

The rotisserie chicken shadow seems like a diva too, with one of its wings looking like it’s resting on its hip.

Advert

There are worse things that her shadow could have turned out as to be honest –  I wouldn’t mind looking like a literal snack.

The post has amassed more than 400,000 likes and 1,000 comments, with users taking to the Instagram in bits over the identical nature of the shadow to the shape of a rotisserie chicken. One said: ‘STOP IT YOU MADE ME SPIT MY FOOD.’

Another wrote: 

Advert

Her shadow playing games with her.

A third commented, ‘She needs a better photographer.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124
News

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124

Kyle Rittenhouse: State Senator Proposes New Law Named After Him
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: State Senator Proposes New Law Named After Him

First Case Of New Covid Variant Confirmed In Europe
News

First Case Of New Covid Variant Confirmed In Europe

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Topics: Viral, Chicken, Food, Now

Credits

@memezar/ Instagram

  1. @memezar/ Instagram

    I'm done

 