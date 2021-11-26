Woman’s ‘Rotisserie Chicken’ Shadow Has Broken The Internet

@memezar/Instagram/Alamy

A woman’s shadow looks exactly like a ‘rotisserie chicken’ and the internet has been left in utter stitches.

Of all the weird and wonderful news you didn’t realise you needed to know today, take a look at this woman’s hilariously-shaped shadow, which has gone viral on the internet.

The woman’s pink dress is stunning and her pose is cute, however her food-shaped shadow left Instagram users in hysterics.

Captioned, ‘Once you see it, you can’t un-see it,’ all the shadow does is just make me hangry for my lunch.

The rotisserie chicken shadow seems like a diva too, with one of its wings looking like it’s resting on its hip.

There are worse things that her shadow could have turned out as to be honest – I wouldn’t mind looking like a literal snack.

The post has amassed more than 400,000 likes and 1,000 comments, with users taking to the Instagram in bits over the identical nature of the shadow to the shape of a rotisserie chicken. One said: ‘STOP IT YOU MADE ME SPIT MY FOOD.’

Another wrote:

Her shadow playing games with her.

A third commented, ‘She needs a better photographer.’