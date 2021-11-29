Woman’s X-Rated Optical Illusion Goes Viral After She Asks Public If They See It Too

@Midge1415/Twitter

A woman has gone viral after posting a picture of a very NSFW optical illusion, and discovering the rest of the internet has just as dirty a mind as she does.

In a post that has now received more than 17,000 likes on Twitter, Mairead shared an image of a scenic landscape, displaying a ray of light peaking through a tunnel.

Unfortunately, to Mairead, at first glance the image appeared to be of something altogether different, leading her to ask her followers, ‘Tell me it’s not just me who sees it. Please, I worry about me.’

Reassuringly – for her at least – it seems like everyone else on social media saw exactly the same X-rated vision, with people flocking to the replies to admit their interpretation.

‘I’m embarrassed to tell you how long it took me to see the shaft of sunlight,’ one person wrote, with another commenting ‘There are some things once seen that cannot be unseen!’

‘It’s the nicest d**k pic I ever got!’ Mairead joked.

Others shared their own Freudian imagery, including poorly-shaped chocolate Santas, dodgy drawings from innocent-minded children, and even a bridge design that seems too obvious to have been accidental.

Speaking to Newsweek, Mairead said she was surprised and amused by how much attention her post had received, saying, ‘It was sent to me via WhatsApp and I found it funny…[it’s] funny what takes off online.’

‘Your brain also has to ‘fill in the blanks,’ meaning it has to make some guesses based on the simple clues from the eyes,’ Professor Cedric van den Berg from the University of Queensland in Australia explained of the process behind the X-Rated mix-up.

‘Optical illusions happen when our brain and eyes try to speak to each other in simple language but the interpretation gets a bit mixed-up.’