Women Are Sending Their Boyfriends To Buy Fake Period Products On TikTok aileenchristineee/kyleandjade_/TikTok





In what might be our favourite TikTok prank to date, women are sending their boyfriends to buy fake period products, and the outcome is hilarious.

The prank is essentially just a girlfriend sending their other half to go into a store and get them an essential, but made-up, women’s product with a ridiculous name, ranging from ‘Magic Fwem Fwem Fresh 2000′ to ‘Squeaky Clean-A Vageena’.

Naïve, or just plain gullible, the reactions of men as they return to the cars both completely dumbfounded and embarrassed is highly amusing.

One woman sent her boyfriend in store to get her ‘super jumbo tampons with wings’.



Upon his return he appears completely clueless: ‘They literally had no idea what I was talking about.’

He says: ‘I said ‘super jumbo tampons with wings’ and they had to call two more people over to see what I was talking about. I looked like an idiot.;

In another video, TikTok creator Aileen Christine asked her boyfriend Deven to buy her a product called ‘Squeaky Clean-A Vageena’.

When he returns to the car empty handed, he says: ‘Squeaky Cleen-a Vageena? I knew that wasn’t a thing!’

He tells Aileen that when he asked for the product, the sales person asked him what it does.

‘I’m like, ‘Well I assume it keeps your vageen-a clean-a! And she started laughing. Then she was like, ‘Does your girlfriend have TikTok by any chance?’,’ he explains.

Another user, named Jade, asked her boyfriend Kyle to buy her the ‘Oochie Cooch 3000’.

‘Oh my god Jade, I asked the lady ‘do you guys sell the Ooochie Cooch 3000?’,’ he says on return.

‘First off, she looked at me like I was stupid. Then she said ‘hold on let me check’ … grabbed the freakin microphone and asked ‘guys does anybody know if we sell Ooochie Cooch 3000′.

‘Why everybody bust out laughing?,’ he asks his girlfriend. Barely able to contain her laughter, Jade says: ‘But did you get it though?’

‘I hate you Jade’, he replies.

Another girlfriend sent her boyfriend to buy ‘Magic Fwem Fwem Fresh 2000′.

‘They looked at me like I was a crackhead,’ he says upon his return.

‘The cashier was like, ‘What? Yo, Tanisha, come and listen to what this idiot is saying’. First of all, I’m not an idiot. Then Tanisha was like, ‘Have we got any more ‘fwem fwem fresh’’, and everyone started to laugh’, he tells his girlfriend.