Women Call Out The Messed Up Things Society Has Deemed ‘Normal’

A close friend wants to get sterilized because she already has two kids, gets awful depression during pregnancy, and post partum depression that makes her suicidal.

She’s happy with her family and out of genuine concern for her daughters, wants to be sterilized so she can be the best mum possible to them. Basically no long-acting contraceptive methods are suitable for her. IUDs either cause persistent bleeding or keep dropping out, implants cause awful bleeding for months etc etc.

But my partner called up a vasectomy clinic, booked an appointment on the phone, and it was done in under a week. No questions asked, no ‘what if you change your mind’. My friend’s life is genuinely at risk if she gets pregnant again, and it would leave two kids without a mother, but years of trying can’t get her what a man can have for asking once.