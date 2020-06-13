Women On TikTok Playing Never Have I Ever With Female Realities Is Heartbreaking @chey_champagne/TikTok/@greatvalueamberrose/TikTok

Women on TikTok are playing a version of ‘never have I ever’ to share their experiences on what it’s like to be a woman.

The version of the popular game asks women to put a finger down for each time they have experienced something mentioned in the game.

The trend was started by beauty company CEO and makeup artist Sarah Biggers-Stewart on TikTok, where she encourages other women to do it for themselves.

Sarah @thebiggersthebetter/Instagram

In the video, which has been viewed more than 32,000 times, Sarah asks several questions about ‘female reality’ and things that have happened to a lot of women.

Some of the questions include whether they’ve ever been followed, if they or their friends have bee drugged, and if they’ve ever been touched inappropriately.

You can watch the video here:

In the comments for the video, Sarah wrote:

TO BE CLEAR: this is not about hating men. My intention is to spread awareness of what reality looks like for so many of us. It’s often glossed over as an outlier experience, when in reality, most (but not all) women I know have dealt with these things and feel alone

Since Sarah shared the video last month, it’s been replicated by more than 10,000 others on TikTok, including several teenagers that have already sadly experienced a large majority of the things asked.

This TikTok user put all her fingers down to the questions – and she’s not alone in doing so:

While this 19-year-old shared the video and ended up putting most of her fingers down to Sarah’s questions too. In the caption she encouraged others to not be afraid to speak up:

@emilyannbeidler this reality is hearbreaking. we gotta continue to stick up and support each other ladies. & don’t b afraid to speak up, ur story could help others❤️ ♬ original sound – thebiggersthebetter

And this brave woman got emotional as she shared her experiences:

One trending comment on Sarah’s original video was that men go through these things as well, something which she doesn’t deny whatsoever.

In another video responding to this kind of comment, Sarah said:

Here’s what I’m going to say and I’m only going to say this once. Men are absolutely victims too and not all men are perpetrators. I never have and never would say any different. I will always support men who come forward with their stories, it’s still underrepresented by our media and still frowned upon within our society. But taking videos for women specific to women’s experiences and trying to co-opt them with your message of ‘not all men’ and ‘what about men?’ – it’s invalidating as hell.

While it’s important to acknowledge this kind of abuse happens to all genders, Sarah’s video in particular was for women to open up about their experiences.

Sarah @thebiggersthebetter/Instagram

Hopefully women found comfort in knowing they’re not alone in their experiences, though it’s still heartbreaking to see these things, such as being drugged or feeling pressured into doing something you don’t want to, are still happening so often in the present day.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.