World War II Veteran Dancing To Justin Timberlake Gets JT’s Approval

The world can seem like a pretty rough place at times, so if there’s an opportunity to make someone smile, then it’s more important than ever to make it happen.

It could be through a small act of kindness, or something as small as wishing someone a good morning.

Or, you could forget about all your troubles for a few minutes and get down for a good old boogie.

Yep, if you’re in need of a good old pick-me-up – or even if you’re not – Chuck the World War II veteran is bound to put a smile on your face.

The 97-year-old former Navy pilot put on his dancing shoes on Monday, April 6, by stepping out of his front door and busting some moves to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling.

You’ve got to admit, his energy is infectious, and I dare anyone to watch it and not feel just a tiny bit giddy inside.

The joyous and heartwarming clip was first shared to Twitter by Stars and Ships Honor Flight, an organisation that honours US veterans with a ‘life-changing’ trip to Washington DC to visit the memorials and ‘experience a day of honour and thanks’.

I think it’s fair to say that at the grand age of 97 Chuck is putting us all to shame with his moves, and we’re not the only ones who think so.

After the clip was shared to an Instagram account called Good News Movement, Timberlake himself commented on the video and gave Chuck’s moves the ultimate seal of approval.

‘This just made my day,’ the singer commented, alongside praising hands and flames emojis. Yep, you’re not the only one, Justin.

This isn’t the first time Chuck has found viral fame for his moves, either. Back in 2017, Chuck made headlines for dancing to Christmas music, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: ‘I don’t know, I just get up there and some music just starts playing and I just start bouncing. When the music stops, I go back and sit down.’

In 2018, Chuck’s wife, Beverly, said her husband has always loved dancing, and how the pair often dance together.

Chuck told CBS 58:

I used to jitterbug when I was young. I can’t jitterbug today. My balance isn’t good. But I just like music and I like her too.

Chuck, you’ve just made our day. What a hero.