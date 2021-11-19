Yassify Bot Is Turning Everyone Into Filtered Nightmares And It’s Terrifying

Yassify Bot/Twitter

Have you recently had a wildly filtered version of Toni Collette pop up in your nightmares? Maybe found yourself terrified of a contoured ‘Red Light Green Light’ girl from Squid Game? You can thank Yassification for that.

Complimenting someone with the phrase ‘yass queen’ has become much more popular after being thrust into the mainstream thanks to shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and Broad City, and can serve to bolster the confidence of the recipient to no end.

The process of ‘Yassification’ has emerged from the phrase in the form of heavily edited images that ‘glam-up’ the subject to extreme proportions, leaving their face almost blurry as it attempts to smooth over any ‘imperfections’ and adding perfectly shaped brows and dramatic eyes.

The final result of Yassification is, for the most part, not quite as complimentary as the phrase it derived from, and as the trend has spread across social media it has actually resulted in some rather horrifying creations.

There doesn’t seem to be a celebrity or member of pop culture out there who’s managed to avoid the process of Yassification recently, with much of the legwork being done by Twitter user @YassifyBot.

Though their handle suggests otherwise, @YassifyBot is not actually a bot, but instead 22-year-old art student Denver Adams, whose account mocks the lengths some of the makeover apps go to in order to glamorize the user.

In a matter of hours, the Twitter user Yassified the likes of Kevin James as Paul Blart, Henry Cavill in The Witcher and characters from Harry Potter into barely-recognisable, heavily made-up versions of themselves, turning the previously beloved characters into creepy, cartoonish new forms.

The already-creepy Lord Of The Rings character Gollum somehow got even more terrifying after undergoing Yassification, while Kim Kardashian got away with staying the exact same.

According to Buzzfeed News, Adams explained that their creations made ‘light’ of the problem that came with people using FaceApp, saying: ‘This app is genuinely used by people. I think there’s a conversation to be had about how unhealthy that culture is. Technology like this has a creepy way of making it so uncannily realistic that it makes people uncomfortable.’

The artist’s work has been so well received that they are now receiving thousands of requests for the Yassification of their favourite A-listers, after which Adams applies ‘all the craziest makeup and glamour edits’.

It’s safe to say no one is safe when it comes to Yassification; this is one trend where we’ll just have to sit back and try to enjoy the ride.