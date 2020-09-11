You Can Now Do A Hocus Pocus Dance Workout Disney/Joseph Corella/YouTube

Like it or not, summer is over and it’s quickly becoming spooky season. Our ice cold soft drinks are turning to pumpkin spiced lattes, Cinderella style, and Halloween is fast approaching.

But rather than feel glum about the dark evenings and insistent trick or treaters ahead, it’s time to embrace the crunchy leaves, the cosy bed socks and the, erm, Hocus Pocus dance workout.

Now, as much fun as this classic ’90s comedy is, I’ve never seen it as a film to break out a sweat to – unless of course you’re feeling a bit scared – but fitness instructor and choreographer Joseph Corella has seen the potential and gone for it.

Check out the spookiest workout you’ll see today below:

In the video, Corella – who has previously used Hamilton and The Greatest Showman as inspirations for his workout routines – dances around to I Put a Spell on You alongside two other ‘Sanderson Sisters’.

Dressed to the nines as the iconic trio, Sarah, Winnifred and Mary, the workout incorporates iconic lines from the movie (‘She’s vicious!) into the routine, which shows off side steps and knee drives without any magical assistance.

Corella wrote:

You guys! The Sanderson Sisters have taken over my YouTube channel…..AND I AIN’T MAD ABOUT IT! They want you to grab your friend, your broomstick and get ready for a fun combo to I PUT A SPELL ON YOU from HOCUS POCUS!

Fans loved this creepy, creative take on a workout, with one suggesting the brilliant Beetlejuice should influence the next video. Another joked, ‘Uhh something flew across the screen at 21:02… hoping it’s just a bug!’