You Can Now Get Scared Sh*tless At This Drive-Thru Haunted House In Japan @kowagarasetai/Twitter

Being scared is pretty much an essential part of the horror genre, but one Japanese company has taken things to the next level – and all within the safety of social-distancing.

Kowagarasetai, a horror events company founded during Halloween 2018 that specialises in haunted house experiences, has created a whole new concept: the drive-thru haunted house.

The company’s founder Kenta Iwana, explained the idea to CNN Travel, and how they were able to get around it in the midst of a pandemic: ‘With the virus, I knew there would be no way we could have a traditional haunted house, with all that screaming in a small confined space.’

‘When I read that drive-through theatres were making a comeback, it was my ‘aha’ moment,’ he said.

So, picture the scene: you’re sitting in your car (or one they provide, it’s up to you) in a parking garage, in the heart of Tokyo. The car engine dies, the lights go out. Silence and darkness. The next thing you know you’re in the middle of a socially-distanced zombie apocalypse.

With a set of Bluetooth speakers set up, you’re taken on an unnerving 17-minute experience that involves a lot of horror, a lot of blood, and (obviously) a lot of zombies, as they ‘attack’ and rock your vehicle.

The immersive experience does say in the small print that it cannot guarantee every drop of (fake) blood is removed afterwards, just in case you’re planning a trip to see anyone with a nervous disposition afterwards.

When the attraction began it would sell out daily, and now there’s a waiting list of over 1,000 people eager to be scared silly.

‘My parents rented horror movies and let me watch them play Biohazard (Resident Evil 7) since I was three,’ Iwana revealed. ‘Ghosts are like Pokemon to me,’ which suggests there could be plenty more ingenious horror ideas just around the corner waiting to jump out on us.

You can check out the drive-thru here. And if you book, just remember to pack a spare pair of underwear.

