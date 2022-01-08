YouTuber Accused Of Crashing Plane For Views And Likes

Trevor Jacob/YouTube

YouTuber and former Olympic snowboarder Trevor Jacob has been accused of crashing his plane on purpose.

In the video uploaded on December 23, Jacob films his escape from a staled plane using a selfie stick. Footage shows the YouTuber jumping from the plane using a parachute before appearing to show the aircraft crashing.

The video has garnered over 570,000 views, however, people have grown suspicious of his escape and are wondering whether the incident was staged for views.

Trevor Jacob/YouTube

During the video, Jacob explains how he got into the situation that has since sparked speculation:

On November 24th, 2021, I took off to the Sierra Nevada Mountains to spread my best friend Johnny Strange’s ashes. I planned to document the entire trip and make a video sharing the adventure.

During the flight I experienced an engine failure over some mountains. There was no safe space to land.

Jacob added that he ‘notified the FAA and the NTSB immediately’.

While it seems Jacob followed the proper protocol, some have questioned whether the footage was staged.

Robert Perry, a flight instructor based at the Santa Ynez Airport, California, which neighbours the Lompoc Airport where Jacob’s flight took off, said the crash was ‘suspect’.

Perry pointed out some so-called red flags in the story, saying that to wear a parachute in a Taylorcraft plane – the kind that Jacob was flying – you would need to make adjustments to the inner aircraft.

He explained:

Wearing a parachute is difficult when you’re flying a plane that small. It would require removing the seat cushion or some other modification.

Others agreed with Perry, taking to Twitter to comment on the footage.

One user wrote:

Youtuber Trevor Jacob completely faked a plane crash for clout. He went up wearing a sport parachute which ZERO private pilots do, pitched the airplane down and jumped while making sure to film via a selfie stick Disgusting & Fake Source: My wife and best friend who are pilots.

Another user added ‘there has gotta to be some sort of criminal act there… FAA violation or something. Should not be able to fly again IMO’.

Santa Barbara Independent reportedly reached out to Jacob to comment on the matter, but he did not respond.