YouTuber Alleges David Dobrik Orchestrated Sexual Assault For Vlog Squad Video

Durte Dom/David Dobrik/YouTube

A former member of David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad has called out the YouTuber for orchestrating a sexual assault against him.

In a 2017 viral video, Dobrik told his former friend, Seth Francois, that he would be receiving a kiss from model Corinna Kopf. However, ‘Corinna’ turned out to be a 45-year-old comedian Jason Nash in disguise.

Advert 10

The video, titled ‘He thought he was kissing her!! (Super Cringey)’, had been viewed more than 10 million times before it was taken down.

sethfrancois/instagram

Earlier this month in an appearance on the H3 podcast, which was founded by Ethan and Hilda Klei, Francois described the incident as sexual assault.

‘I was touched by someone I did not consent to,’ he said, adding that he was traumatised by the experience.

Advert 10

In the days following, many of Dobrik’s followers voiced their support for Francois. Jack Link’s Jerky, a beef jerky brand that had been seen in the video, also issued a statement to clarify that it had not sponsored the vlog. The company said it does ‘not tolerate or condone any non-consensual conduct such as what happened in this video’.

In a new interview with Business Insider, Francois said he is so traumatised from the experience, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to bring more attention to the incident.

Daviddobrik/Instagram

‘I’m just training my mind to just be strong enough to just like completely get over it. It wasn’t my fault. I didn’t sign up for it. I didn’t ask for that to happen to me. And it did. But that’s something that I just personally have to live with,’ he said.

Advert 10

Francois said he felt like his masculinity had been stripped of him and has been working to rebuild his confidence.

The former squad member, who left the group in 2019, said he began to see the ‘prank’ as ‘creepy and weird’ around two years ago.

‘I started seeing how David and Jason were communicating with me and trying to keep their distance, he said.

sethfrancois/instagram

Advert 10

‘When I started thinking of the activity as more criminal than a prank, it started helping me understand that they’re hiding from me because they can’t have the world know that the big secret within the Vlog Squad is probably my sexual abuse,’ he explained, adding that the video profited from his trauma.

The video has since been set to ‘unlisted’, meaning it is still accessible to anyone who has the link to it. Francois said he has asked Dobrik to take it down several times, but his requests have gone ignored.

‘I’m not asking for a new Tesla, I’m asking you to do something that literally costs you absolutely nothing but a little bit of time. People were saying I’ve betrayed David, but I feel like he betrayed me. I was very hurt and even right now talking about it, it really makes you want to cry,’ he said.