YouTuber Films Ghost Opening Door After Being Pushed By Mystery Force

A YouTuber has been left well and truly spooked after capturing ‘a ghost’ on camera.

It’s happened to many of us: whether it be a door slamming, a creek in the floorboards or something falling off a shelf, you convince yourself there’s a spirit kicking about.

For Daisy Marquez, a beauty influencer with more than 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, she managed to catch a ‘paranormal incident’ on video.

Check out the clip below and see if you’re convinced:

I was in the middle of filming a sponsorship and this just happened… pic.twitter.com/EPZ9Xpkaao — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) November 26, 2019

Daisy shared the video online (both on YouTube and Twitter), on November 26, and it’s since been circulating as people speculate over the ghostly goings-on in her home.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 3.6 million times on Twitter, was captioned: ‘I was in the middle of filming a sponsorship and this just happened.’

You can see Daisy performing a skincare tutorial and showcasing products in the video – however, she quickly stops mid-sentence when the door swings open, seemingly on its own.

Naturally, she’s a bit freaked out. She fully opens the door and peeks outside, staring down the stairs and hallway to find that nobody was there. The makeup artist looked confused and eventually turned off the camera.

This isn’t the first time Daisy has experienced the supernatural first-hand: she has already dropped multiple videos from her previous residence on the 13th floor of an apartment block that also happens to be opposite a mortuary.

Yes but I moved 😭😭😭 — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) November 26, 2019

The door wasn’t the full extent of Daisy’s troubles that day, though – earlier on, she claims to have been pushed down the stairs.

Daisy wrote in a subsequent tweet:

I’m trying to put two and two together and I find it so weird that I fell down the stairs earlier today… I didn’t trip, I wasn’t on my phone I legit just fell down the stairs as if something pushed me… I find it so bizarre and scary now that this just happened.

I’m sorry to say this but the only reason this is happening to u is because some kind of entity latched on to you because of your weak headspace not saying your weak but because of what u go through it’s feeding off your fear and sickness — Angélica-Maria (@Anngelicaa__) November 26, 2019

Some of her followers are convinced, with one user writing: ‘Girls! The spirits/ghosts/whatever will feed off your fear. What helps is making noise, having fun (dance to music) and of course telling the spirit that it has no power over you. Instead trade that fear for love and comfort. I should know from experience.’

Another commented: ‘There’s no such thing as coincidences. She’s haunted, this stuff doesn’t happen to everyone.’

Is it a ghost, or is it a load of bollocks? I’ll let you decide. But also, it’s definitely bollocks.

