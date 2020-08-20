YouTuber Gets Three Million Views By Staring Into Space For Two Hours
An Indonesian YouTuber got three million views by doing something rather unusual, or rather, by doing absolutely nothing at all.
Growing up, especially in your teenage years of bedroom-dwelling angst-dom, parents all over the world say the same thing: ‘You can’t just sit about all day doing nothing.’
That notion has been passed on through every generation, forcing people out of laziness into action. However, one man has bucked the adage with his latest video: two hours of staring into space.
Here’s the video in all its glory. Those two hours fly be, trust me.
Under the username sobat miskin official, Muhammad Didit’s number of subscribers has skyrocketed following the video’s upload in July. After more than 3.2 million views, he now has more than 39,000 followers.
The 21-year-old, from Madura, explained to Tribun News: ‘Yes, I didn’t expect it at all, because I only intended to make the video for my subscribers.’
Translated from Indonesian, the video’s description reads:
Don’t do anything, that’s the title of the video this time. Ok maybe I have to tell you a little about the reasons why this video can be made. It all started with a lot of pressure from some elements of Indonesian society lately who asked me to create content that educates and educates young children.
Yes, finally with a little heavy heart and compulsion I made it and BOOM it became this video, but if you talk about the benefits or not, everything keeps coming back to you so it’s smart to filter, just order I am entertained and useful.
I mean, that doesn’t really help a huge amount in understanding why he did it. Muhammad added to the outlet that the video was intended as sarcasm, almost like a non-educational video.
Before filming, he went to the bathroom, had plenty to eat and even practiced sitting completely still. However, his biggest concern wasn’t needing to pee. ‘Two hours, honestly, I’m not too worried, I’m afraid if my parents call, then if I don’t answer impiously,’ he said.
However, Muhammad’s video has seemingly inspired other videos, with some users recording themselves doing nothing for four or even eight hours. What would you think about during those two hours, with nothing but your thoughts to keep you company?
I’d probably go through every superhero and action hero match-up possible: John Wick vs The Terminator, Spider-Man vs Batman, Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft vs Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft. Maybe I’d come up with a short story, or an incredible idea for a sandwich.
Or, maybe, I’d come up with f*ck all.
