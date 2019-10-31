YouTuber “Grandpa” Who Makes Epic Meals For Orphans Passes Away

A YouTuber ‘grandpa’ who made meals for orphans out of the kindness of his heart has passed away.

Senior YouTuber Narayana Reddy set up Grandpa Kitchen – a YouTube channel with millions of followers who loved to watch the grandpa cook massive meals in just one sitting – just two years ago in 2017.

The elderly man was laid to rest recently, with grieving members of the community remembering his kindness and generosity.

You can watch his heartbreaking final journey below:

Reddy’s YouTube channel has attracted more than six million subscribers since it launched in August 2017, The Sun reports, with his modest approach to cooking and helping people earning him a huge following.

In his approximately 15-minute long videos, the grandpa cooks up huge dishes such as: American lasagna, chicken biryani, and KFC-style chicken. He also taught his followers how to make other, more elaborate dishes at home at a low cost.

Throughout every video, the ‘grandpa’ recited his iconic catchphrase: ‘Loving, caring, sharing: this is my family’. All of his meals were served to orphans in Reddy’s community.

The elderly man’s biography on his Patreon account reads:

We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities. Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies and birthday gifts to the orphans

Just last week, a visibly ailing Reddy made his final appearance on his YouTube channel in a live video to give updates regarding his health and the channel. News of his demise left his followers from around the globe devastated, with one user describing him as ‘the most wholesome man of YouTube’.

While one person prayed ‘God grants grandpa heaven,’ another described Reddy as a ‘pure-hearted person’ before saying he will ‘forever live in our hearts’. Yet another wrote: ‘Been following him for a long time and I can’t really put into words how painful this is for me’.

One fan thanked the YouTube sensation for the ‘joy’ he brought to the world:

Rest in peace Grandpa… we will miss you and your videos. The way you help others is so inspiring. Thank you so much for the joy you’ve given to others and the joy of your viewers. We are family. Thank you and we will miss you.

Rest in peace, Narayana. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

