YouTuber Sobs As He Confesses To Faking Girlfriend's Death To Get Subscribers ImJayStation/YouTube

YouTuber JayStation has confessed to faking his girlfriend’s death in a bid to gain more followers on their Dream Team channel.

Advert

The popular YouTuber – real name Jason Ethier – took to the couple’s joint account to upload a video last week where he claimed Alexia Marano had died after being hit by a drunk driver on her way to pick up props for a video.

‘I never wanted to make a video like this ever, but last night, we lost Alexia to a drunk driver, guys,’ he told his subscribers. ‘She was on the way to pick up something for the video we were making on our second channel, Dream Team. She got hit, guys. She’s gone. Sorry for crying. I know you guys are going to make fun of me for crying. She’s gone too soon.’

YouTuber Sobs As He Confesses To Faking Girlfriend's Death To Get Subscribers ImJayStation/YouTube

JayStation then went on upload a series of now-deleted videos in which he did a Ouija board challenge, called her at 3am and then resurrected her in a bid to gain traction on the channel.

Advert

Ethier told their followers it was Alexia’s dream to hit one million subscribers, and said he’d be uploading a series of pre-recorded videos to the Dream Team channel in the days following her alleged ‘death’.

In another video, the YouTuber claimed to be visiting a roadside memorial for Alexia before claiming to speak to her through a Ouija board.

Days later, JayStation removed the three videos about his girlfriend’s supposed death before admitting the entire thing was a lie and Alexia is actually alive. He said Alexia was fine with the hoax and implied she was even involved in the production of the videos.

YouTuber Sobs As He Confesses To Faking Girlfriend's Death To Get Subscribers ImJayStation/YouTube

However, the already pretty dark story took a turn for the worst when JayStation said after filming some videos together and then falling asleep, he woke up to find Alexia was gone. He also claimed she had deleted their messages, photos and videos from all of his devices.

The YouTuber said he tried to call his girlfriend ‘millions’ of times, before receiving a knock on his door from a police officer who said there was a warrant out for his arrest.

A secret recording appears to show the officer telling JayStation he’s accused of ‘assault and assault with a weapon from his girlfriend’.

Sobbing, he told his viewers:

Advert

I never hit a woman in my life, let alone assault with a weapon. Now my entire life is ruined.

YouTuber Sobs As He Confesses To Faking Girlfriend's Death To Get Subscribers ImJayStation/YouTube

The shock confession won’t come as a surprise to everyone though, after several social media users accused him of faking his girlfriend’s death after getting in touch with police, who had no record of a fatal collision at the time and place claimed by JayStation.

Many people were quick to point out the YouTuber has previously used other people’s deaths to gain views, uploading Ouija board and spirit box challenges following the deaths of rappers Mac Miller and XXXTentacion and YouTuber Etika.

While we’ll probably never learn the truth of what really went on with regards to Alexia and the hoax videos, the incident really shines a light on the shocking lengths people will go to in a bid to gain traction to their channels.