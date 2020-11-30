YouTuber Survives After Fracturing His Skull Jumping From Bridge Into River Saa Fomba/YouTube

A YouTuber has been left with a fractured skull after filming himself jumping from a huge bridge in Texas.

Saa Fomba decided to leap from Austin’s Pennybacker Bridge in a bid to ‘chase his dreams,’ on Monday, November 23.

However, the video stunt ended in a trip to St David’s South Austin Medical Center, after the trick went drastically wrong.

You can check out his video here. Do not try this at home:

‘Hopefully this video will motivate you to chase after your dreams,’ Fomba says to the camera, shortly before the dangerous jump.

‘I don’t see no fun in living a normal life. If you knew my story, you’d know how easy it is for me to jump off this bridge.’

He later added that the only thing he was afraid of is if ‘people call the cops,’ however ‘it wouldn’t matter, because by that time I’m already jumping.’

The YouTuber appeared to ask a stranger to film performing the stunt, which saw him clambering up the arch of the bridge, before reaching the apex at the top.

Fomba can then be seen raising his arms in the air and leaping into the Colorado river beneath the bridge.

The wannabe stuntman can then be heard shouting in the distance, prompting the women behind the camera to cheer and shout ‘yeah,’ however Fomba admitted in the video that he was actually shouting ‘help’ at a nearby boat.

Fortunately, the boat stopped to help him, by pulling him aboard and taking him to the shore, where he could be seen lying on the ground injured, until emergency services arrive.

The video then cuts to Fomba, who is lying in a hospital bed, after learning he has fractured his skull with the bizarre stunt.

‘What’s up guys, this is day three in the hospital. I can walk, but it looks like I’m going to have to edit this video in here and upload it to YouTube in here, in the hospital,’ he says.

‘I fractured a part of my skull, bleeding a little bit and I have a tube running through my chest and people are texting me asking if it was worth it. No one wished to get hurt, but it’s always worth it chasing your dream.’

Although police arrived at the scene, alongside firefighters, it’s unclear whether Fomba will face any criminal charges for the stunt.

